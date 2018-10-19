Monday, Oct. 22: Last Day To Register To Vote

The last day to sign up to vote or change your address for the November 6 General Election is Monday, October 22.

To be eligible to register and vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before November 6, and not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.

“Signing up to vote by October 22 will allow you to vote by mail and will ensure you are on the voter rolls when you go to vote on November 6,” County Clerk Gail Pellerin said. “However, if you miss the deadline, you can still register and vote on the same day at three locations in the county. Same day voter registration is not available at polling places.”

To register to vote or update your registration, go online to www.registertovote.ca.gov and you must check the box to allow your signature to be pulled from your Department of Motor Vehicles record.

Voters may complete a voter registration card available at the County Clerk/Elections Department located at 701 Ocean St., Room 310; City Clerk’s Offices in Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville; local libraries; post offices; the Department of Motor Vehicles; social service agencies; military recruitment offices; and fire stations during regular office hours.

Voters may deliver the completed card to the County Clerk/Elections Department, or any of the four City Clerk’s Offices, or drop it in any of the ballot drop boxes in the county used for returning vote-by-mail ballots until midnight October 22, or have it postmarked no later than October 22.

Ballot drop boxes are located at:

701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, in front of the county building

212 Church St., Santa Cruz, public parking lot

1 Civic Center Dr., Scotts Valley City Hall parking lot

420 Capitola Ave., Capitola City Hall parking lot

316 Rodriguez St., Watsonville public parking lot 14

UC Santa Cruz — Quarry Plaza — walk up only

Graham Hill & Mt. Hermon Rd., Felton Covered Bridge Park parking lot

Cabrillo College parking lot R near the football field

Aptos Polo Grounds, 2255 Huntington Dr. near the dog park

County Health Center in Watsonville, 1430 Freedom Blvd

Voters must complete a voter registration affidavit form that includes, among other things, their name, address where they live, address where they get their mail, driver’s license number or last four digits of their social security card, and signature.

For more information, please contact the Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections Department at 831-454-2060, info@votescount.com, or go online to www.votescount.com.

