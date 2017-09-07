Molly: Age Plus Experience

Molly (A199717) has been around the block, in a few ways… She has been adopted from a shelter and from a rescue, seen good times and rougher days. One of her people is going through Hospice now and his wife is unable to care for Molly any longer. We’re told that Molly likes her routines: just under a mile walk morning and evening, plenty of time for beauty rest, and adult companions. She is housetrained, walks nicely, and does fine with free range of the house all day long. She is a poster dog for why adopting an older pet is a great idea!

These Golden Oldies have an adoption package from our Shelter including: spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccinations, microchip ID, veterinary exam, carrier for cats and rabbits, and a collar, leash, and license for dogs. Gift bags from local pet supply stores will be given to the senior pets as well.

Molly is 12 year-old, spayed/female, Aussie/terrier mix

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182