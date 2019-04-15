Modern Woodmen Honored

Local Members Earn 2018 Impact Maker Award

Members of Modern Woodmen of America chapter 7777 in Aptos, California, were recently recognized for coordinating an exemplary Matching Fund fundraising event.

The event that received the recognition was a community barbecue and auction for the San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation. The event was inspired by another chapter’s Hometown Hero event for a local firefighter, where the honoree’s family and fellow officers matched Modern Woodmen’s donation to the foundation.

This is the second year of Modern Woodmen’s Impact Maker Award program, which seeks to congratulate and reward Modern Woodmen members who hold unique and impactful events for members in their communities. There are 15 winners named throughout the country each year. Award winners receive a certificate, a commemorative award, a $250 donation to a charity of the group’s choice and $50 toward a celebratory activity.

“Fraternalism is what makes Modern Woodmen unique,” explains Jill Lain Weaver, Modern Woodmen’s chief fraternal officer. “The members who planned this activity truly take our fraternal mission to heart.”

Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization, arranges its nationwide membership by geographical regions. Members from nearby cities form chapters; Summit chapters (for members age 55+) and youth service clubs (for members age 16 and younger). The chapters and clubs plan and participate in multiple events throughout the year.

Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities. In 2018, Modern Woodmen and its members provided $19.9 million and 470,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs.

Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.