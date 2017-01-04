Mlnarik Law Group

Removing Obstacles To Your Success

The attorneys at the Mlnarik Law Group are ready to contribute to your success. They understand the challenges life presents, the constraints placed on your time, and the value you place on your success. Let the dedicated attorneys at the Mlnarik Law Group work on the details of your plan to succeed so you can focus on putting it into practice.

It could be creating a plan for managing your assets during your life that also maximizes the value of what you will pass on to your loved ones. It could be managing the resolution of seemingly crippling debt.

It could be directing the administration of your mother’s trust or contesting a trust or will.

It could be assisting with the formation of your business or the creation of your business succession plan.

It could be guiding you through marriage dissolution or custody battle.

It could be any other general civil matter you encounter, such as a contract dispute, construction defect, real estate transaction or personal injury.

Let us assist in removing any obstacles to your success so you can focus on those things of importance to your life.

The Mlnarik Law Group is a team of attorneys and legal professionals that offers expert representation in the areas of:

Bankruptcy and Debt Resolution

Estate Planning

Probate, Trust Administration and Estate Litigation

Family Law

Business Law

Civil Litigation

They understand the specific concerns that accompany the moments in life that require professional assistance. This sympathy and understanding allows us to get to the heart of your matter and present a realistic and workable course of action that suits your particular needs.

Our clients tell the story best:

“I run a business. When the recession came, my business went down and I was not able to maintain my credit. I went to John for advice. John helped me work through the recession. I recommend the Mlnarik Law Group because if it wasn’t for John, I wouldn’t have a business today.”

— Augustine Cisneros

“I was going through a difficult time in my life. I tried some other law groups and they could not take my case. When I met with John, he explained things to me in a very professional way and brought me through the process of going through a bankruptcy. He made me relaxed and comfortable with the process. John went to bat for me. They were going to take my house away, but John fought for me and I still have my house to this day. I would recommend the Mlnarik Law Group to anyone who is going through any sort of difficult experience in their life.”

— Yvonne Lund

“The lawyers at Mlnarik Law really helped and sympathized with my situation. They listened, evaluated the case for success and guided me through the entire process. The final result was a great settlement. I would highly recommend them!”

— Michelle Myzell

John Mlnarik formed the Mlnarik Law Group in Santa Clara in 2008 during the major economic downturn. He was able to assist many of our neighbors through tough times as they were struggling to make ends meet. Both John and the Mlnarik Law Group became a local staple. Building on the success of the bankruptcy practice, the Mlnarik Law Group expanded its practice areas to include those listed above and continues to add expert attorneys to each of those areas. After recognizing a need for our particular service in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties, the Mlnarik Law Group made itself more accessible by opening a local office in Soquel in 2014. We have been proud to serve both communities.

Meet Our Team

The founder and president of the Mlnarik Law Group, John Mlnarik, was the valedictorian of his class at the Lincoln Law School of San Jose. While in law school, John received numerous awards and scholarships and was editor-in-chief of the Lincoln Law Review. Prior to attending law school he obtained bachelor degrees in Economics and English from Santa Clara University and worked as a paralegal for Walkers Global in the Cayman Islands and Ericksen Arbuthnot in San Jose. John is a member of the National Association of Bankruptcy Attorneys, the William A. Ingram Inns of Court, and is a former president of the Santa Clara County Bar Association.

David Brazgel is your local contact in the Mlnarik Law Group’s Soquel office. David brings a broad background to his practice as an attorney, which consists of sales management, university lecturing and service as a military officer. David is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, has a Masters of Arts in Philosophy from California State University – Long Beach and obtained his law degree from Santa Clara University. David is the Vice Chair of the Santa Clara County Bar Associate Barristers Committee and has recently become involved in the Aptos Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the Mlnarik Law Group.

The Mlnarik Law Group, Inc. Santa Cruz – 2901 Park Avenue C-2 Soquel, CA 95073 Tel: (831) 431-6430 Website: http://mlnariklaw.com