Missing Person: Lorenzo Neri

Last seen in Scotts Valley on the 4th of December 2017, Lorenzo is 38 years old, 5’10”, 170 lbs., is of Italian nationality but has lived in Silicon Valley since 2005. He speaks English, Spanish, Italian (mother tongue) and German as well.

His sister, Letizia Neri, came from Italy in December and has been trying desperately to find her brother. She has been asking the community for help in posting flyers around town, sharing social media posts, and even looking through the woods and on city streets searching for him. Letizia is now having to return to her home country but is hoping the search for her brother will continue. If you have any information to share, go to her Facebook page called “Lorenzo Neri Missing.”

“Hard times always teach us huge lessons,” said Letizia, “I didn’t imagine how powerful could be the sense of community here. A lot of people in Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and all California are really helping me, praying, sharing the posts, physically looking for my brother. Please don’t forget to stay close to your family and friends, even when they don’t want. Never abandon who is weak or ill. They need you.”

The story about her search for her missing brother ran on KION Channel 5. To see the coverage go to http://www.kion546.com/news/search-still-on-for-missing-man-nearly-a-month-later/678767662

Lorenzo plays guitar, likes yoga and wines (he is a sommelier [wine steward]). He was last seen on December 4 in Scott’s Valley by the local police before he fled leaving behind his wallet and cell phone.

Authorities say a family friend reported that Lorenzo had become increasingly paranoid and thought that people were out to hurt him. Burlingame police say he may have an undiagnosed condition. He was also in the middle of a family situation here in California involving the custody of his daughter.

If you see Leonardo Neri or have any information as to his whereabouts, call the Scotts Valley Police at (831) 440-5670, the Burlingame police at (650) 777-4100, or the Times Publishing Group (TPG) at (831) 688-7549.