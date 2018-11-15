All About Theatre’s 15-Year Anniversary Gala & Performance

SANTA CRUZ — All About Theatre (AAT) presents its most remarkable show yet with its 15-Year Anniversary Fundraising Gala and Performance on Saturday, November 17, at the historic Rio Theatre. This extraordinary event entitled Metamorphosis: A Musical Journey is an odyssey of beloved musical theater songs that weaves the threads of individuals as they grow, blossom and ultimately find their artistic voice and true self. Each song speaks to this evolution as budding artists, growing with every show, come together in this community that is All About Theatre.

The fun and poignant musical mash-ups, featuring songs such as “Somewhere” from West Side Story, “When I Grow Up” from Matilda, “Take a Chance on Me” from Mama Mia and “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman, present an unprecedented opportunity to see future stars and current stars share the stage for one night only to connect through the languages of music, dance, and theater.

It was 15 years ago when All About Theatre came to fruition. It all started when a group of theatre families sat around a dining room table with Lindsey Chester, All About Theatre’s Founder and Executive Director, discussing the need for more community theatre options in Santa Cruz. According to Chester, “There was a demand for a theatre company in the community that focused more on children and their families.” While brainstorming together, Chester said the name should convey it’s all about theatre while also being inclusive and inspiring, and so All About Theatre was born.

According to Chester, “This gala and fundraiser came as a joint vision of wanting to acknowledge our trials and tribulations and the journey that we’ve had for 15 years and to celebrate how far we’ve come while at the same time reigniting everyone’s passion for the future.”

Debbie Dutra, whose daughter Emi started participating in AAT when she was 6, said, “AAT is a nonprofit. Without fundraising and support from the community, AAT is limited in the programs they can offer and the scholarships they can give out.”

In addition to being a night of celebration, All About Theatre’s 15-Year Anniversary Fundraising Gala and Performance will include a silent auction. Funds raised will go toward AAT scholarships, teaching staff, and equipment improvements, such as microphones, costumes, and sets.

Experience an unforgettable night of music, dance and theater. Come enjoy a family-friendly live theater event unlike any you have ever experienced before while supporting a wonderful nonprofit. Bring some friends and celebrate All About Theatre’s 15-Year Anniversary Fundraising Gala and Performance at the Rio Theatre on Saturday, November 17. It is a show not to be missed!

•••

Metamorphosis: A Musical Journey

Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

Saturday, November 17 – Doors Open for Family-Friendly Gala Ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. – Doors Open for General Ticket holders at 6:45 p.m. – Metamorphosis Show Begins 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Gala and Performance: $85.00 adults; $45.00 kids (Includes wine, beer, nonalcoholic beverages, appetizers, and Reserved Seating), Performance only (General Seating): $40.00 adults; $25.00 kids/students/seniors https://aat-gala.brownpapertickets.com

More Information: https://allabouttheatre.org/gala/