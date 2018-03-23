Memorial on Freedom Blvd Cleaned Up

Cabrillo Host Lions Club Members Restore World War I Plaque

On Saturday, March 10 the Cabrillo Host Lions Club volunteered to clean up a little-known WWI memorial in Aptos. It is located on the northeast side of the intersection of Soquel Drive and Freedom Boulevard just 100 feet from the bus stop on Freedom.

The plaque reads:

IN MEMORY OF

THE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

WHO PERISHED IN THE

1914 WORLD WAR 1918

––––––––––––

ERECTED BY THE

SANTA CRUZ CHAPTER

D.A.R.

CHRISTMAS 1929

This year, 2018, will be the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies that ended the war at 11 a.m. on the eleventh day of the eleventh month (November 11) 1918. Just 11 years later, Christmas 1929, The Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) dedicated this memorial to the fallen men and women of Santa Cruz County of that war.

The Cabrillo Host Lions Club was established in the Aptos California area in 1961. The Cabrillo name is in honor of Joao Rodrigues Cabrillo, a Spanish (or Portuguese) explorer who in 1542 was the first European to navigate the coast of present day California.

The Website is: https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/cabrillohost/index.php

The Cabrillo Host Lions Club is included in Lions District 4C6, which covers most of Santa Clara County, California, as well as Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito Counties. http://lions4c6.org

The Cabrillo Host Lions Club is part of the world wide Lions Club International, an organization of over 40,000 Lions clubs in over 200 countries. http://lionsclubs.org

Meetings are the 2nd and 4th Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. in Aptos Village County Park, Aptos

Thanks so much for helping to honor those who can no longer speak for themselves.