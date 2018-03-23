Meet The Author: Steve Kettmann

Final Meeting for the 2018 Porter Memorial Library Series

Wednesday, April 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Steve Kettmann, the last author in the Porter Memorial Library’s Meet the Author 2018 Series, will speak to us about his books, as well as the process of writing and publishing books. Steve is a former staff reporter for New York Newsday and the San Francisco Chronicle and is both a publisher and an author.

As co-director of the Wellstone Center in the Redwoods writers’ retreat center in Soquel- www.wellstoneredwoods.org Steve is the publisher of Wellstone Books which has published multiple Northern California bestsellers, including A Book of Walks by Bruce Bochy and VietnamEazy: A Novel About Mothers, Daughters, and Food by Trami Nguyen Cron who spoke at last year’s Porter Memorial Library Meet the Author Series.

Steve is also the author or co-author of nine books, including four New York Times bestsellers as co-writer. His most recent book is Baseball Maverick: How Sandy Alderson Revolutionized Baseball and Revived the Mets.

The Meet the Author programs are informal coffee hours around the fireplace where local authors discuss their works, answer questions form the audience and autograph copies of their books. The programs are free and open to the public. Refreshments and coffee will be served with The Ugly Mug providing the coffee.

The library is located at 3050 Porter Street, Soquel. Limited parking is available behind the library. Enter from Soquel Drive into the Bagelry parking lot and drive through to the left.

•••

For more info, call the library at 475-3326 during library hours: Monday-Friday 12-4 and Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., or visit the library website at: www.porterml.org