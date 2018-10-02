Measure A Parcel Tax

Measure A – To Protect the Value of a Great Education in Scotts Valley

By Derek Timm

The success of the Scotts Valley Unified School District is the envy of the rest of Santa Cruz County. Ninety-Six percent (96%) of Scotts Valley students graduate from high school and 95% go on to college. Our schools have won numerous state and nationwide awards, but Scotts Valley schools are in threatened by low funding.

Did you know that Scotts Valley Schools reduced 9 teaching positions and cut great programs this year? Due to an inequitable funding formula that leaves Scotts Valley Schools with almost no supplemental funds, our schools are the lowest funded in Santa Cruz County and almost the last in the State. Despite heroic fundraising efforts by our community, the base funding amount (which is only at the 2007/08 level) is simply too low. If SVUSD does not secure additional funding, it will be forced to make catastrophic cuts, eliminating more teachers and programs.

Measure A is the solution. Voting Yes on Measure A will protect Scotts Valley schools’ key academics and teachers by:

Preventing cuts to core programs in science, technology, reading, writing, math and the arts across all grades

Retaining our nationally-recognized teachers

Keeping up with technology now and in the future

Voting Yes on A is a great investment in your property and community. Our award-winning schools help keep our property values up in Scotts Valley, while ensuring a bright future for our kids. It is no coincidence that the same City with the top schools also has the lowest crime rates in the county. Measure A will help maintain Scotts Valley as the kind of community that we want to live in.

100% of the money will stay with Scotts Valley Schools, and funds will not be used for administrator’s salaries/pensions or buildings. The parcel tax will last only 5 years and will cost $108 per year.

Senior Citizens and those receiving SSI Disability benefits qualify for a permanent exemption.

Measure A is endorsed by both the Republican and Democratic parties in our County, and leaders you trust, including all members of the City Council, our local County Supervisor, our entire School Board and many more.

Want to support Measure A? There will be a community day at Club Active (in the Enterprise Center) on October 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (with free Togo’s lunch at 11:30 a.m.) and fun athletic classes open to the public.

Please help preserve our future and vote yes on Measure A. For more information on Measure A and the Community Day event, visit our website: www.SOSSV.net