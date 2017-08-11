MCT Presents “David Copperfield, the Musical”

BEN LOMOND — Mountain Community Theater proudly presents a staged reading of “David Copperfield, the Musical,” an all-new musical based on the famous Charles Dickens novel, with book, music and lyrics by local playwright Jeffrey Scharf and music supervision by Jason Sherbundy.

Performances will be at Park Hall in Ben Lomond, 9400 Mill Street, Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m., Saturday August 19 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 20 at 2 p.m. A special “talk back” with the playwright and cast will be held after each performance. This performance is rated PG for some mature themes.

Tickets are $7.00 and will be available August 1st through Brown Paper Tickets http://copperfield.brownpapertickets.com/

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ favorite novel, “David Copperfield: The Musical” follows the trials and tribulations of David Copperfield from his happy early years, through the rough years during and after his mother’s marriage to the terrible Mr. Murdstone, and finally to David’s adult life. David’s life is full of hard work and sacrifice, but also, love and happiness. Join us to meet David and the rest of the engaging cast of characters from this beloved story.

Jeffrey Scharf is a playwright, book writer, lyricist and songwriter. Some of his theatrical works include: the holiday show “The Three Gifts of Christmas”, commissioned & produced by Elite Theatre Company; and the musical “Reunions” (music by Jimmy Calire), which debuted at Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES).

His songwriting work includes “Banana Slugs Fight Song,” from the movie “The Baxter,” and co-writing “Life in the Slow Lane” recorded by Roberta Donnay and “I Don’t Want to Know,” recorded by Spencer Day. Scharf has also had a long-running career as newspaper columnist for the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

This will be the sixth year Mountain Community Theater presents New Works Night, featuring a work by a local playwright, and the first New Works Night featuring a musical.