McPherson Launches Re-election Campaign

Looking For Third Term on Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors

Bruce McPherson announced Friday he is seeking re-election to a third term on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors representing District 5, which covers the San Lorenzo Valley and parts of Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz.

“Working alongside people in the 5th District and throughout Santa Cruz County over the past seven years, we have succeeded in making our community a better place to live, work and play,” said McPherson, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and re- elected in 2016.

“I will continue to work with everyone to reach our shared goals of public health and safety, environmental protection, effective government and a strong economy.”

McPherson, a former California Secretary of State who represented Santa Cruz County for two terms each in the California Assembly and Senate, led the way during his second term as supervisor in creating Monterey Bay Community Power, the state’s first tri-county community-choice energy authority. As a locally controlled agency, MBCP now provides carbon-free power at less cost than investor-owned utilities to more than 95 percent of customers in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, with some jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo County also joining this year.

A native of Santa Cruz County, McPherson has been at the center of supporting the new Felton library and park, as well as planned library renovations in Boulder Creek. He was a leading figure in the November 2018 passage of Measure G to support parks and public safety investments. In March 2019, he brought the job-training organization Santa Cruz Downtown Streets Team to Felton to conduct litter cleanup and homelessness outreach.

“Bruce has shown a deep commitment to our community — from championing our libraries and parks, to advocating for fire safety and road improvements, and supporting our local businesses,” said Judy Anderson, senior vice president-regional manager for Liberty Bank and a resident of Felton. “He always responds when the need arises.”

During his service on the Board, McPherson also pressed for more Sheriff’s deputies on patrol and helped to open substations in Felton and Boulder Creek. He also was a leader in merging the San Lorenzo Valley and Lompico Water Districts; secured the lead gift for the Bear Creek Recreation facility; set aside $10 million for Highway 9 corridor improvements within Measure D in 2016; and is now spearheading fire protection and prevention efforts.

“Bruce cares about public safety, our schools, and has fought hard for critical infrastructure improvements in his District,” said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart. “He is clearly the best person for this job, and I am confident he will continue to serve the 5th District well.”

In addition to Sheriff Hart, McPherson is endorsed by all four of his colleagues on the Board: Supervisors Greg Caput, Ryan Coonerty, Zach Friend and John Leopold. Other elected officials who endorse McPherson include Congresswoman Anna Eshoo; Assemblymember Mark Stone; and Mayors Martine Watkins (Santa Cruz), Jack Dilles (Scotts Valley) and Jacques Bertrand (Capitola.)

“People know I have worked with local, state and federal agencies to make improvements in the 5th District and throughout our County,” said McPherson, who also serves on the Regional Transportation Commission, METRO Board of Directors and Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments Board of Directors.

“I am dedicated to continuing that effort,” McPherson said, “and I thank all of our constituents who share their ideas and give their time to strengthen our community.”

Election Day is March 3, 2020. For more information, visit supervisorbrucemcpherson.org.

•••

McPherson For Supervisor: ID# 1343208

PO BOX 1617, Felton, CA 95018 • www.mcphersonforsupervisor.com