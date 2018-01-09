Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018

Join Neighbors in Service

The 2018 MLK Day March for the Dream, Monday January 15, co-hosted by the NAACP’s Santa Cruz County Branch and the Santa Cruz Police Department begins at 10:00 a.m. on Pacific Ave. between Cathcart and Cedar streets in downtown Santa Cruz, to be followed by speeches and family-friendly activities on Cooper Street.

Community members are encouraged to register in advance online but they can also join on the day of at the MLK Day of Service Celebration from 12-3 PM at Santa Cruz Bible Church (440 Frederick St. Santa Cruz). All are welcome for light refreshments, coffee, and card making for Meals on Wheels clients.

“Each year hundreds of local residents are inspired to carry the principles of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. forward through a day of community action with fellow non-profits and the faith based community to offer a range of exciting options,” states Volunteer Center Mobilization Coordinator Christina Thurston. “National Days of Service are an excellent example of how individuals can unite together to make an impact on the pressing needs within our community,” continues Thurston.

Individuals, groups, and families have the opportunity to help maintain local beaches, support community members in need, or revitalize outdoor spaces. Organizations collaborating with the Volunteer Center to offer service projects on the Holiday include the Digital Nest, Ecology Action, Evergreen Historical Cemetery, Homeless Garden Project, Land Trust of Santa Cruz County, Meal on Wheels, and Santa Cruz Gardens Elementary.

The Volunteer Center Program Friends Outside is also hosting a clothing and blanket drive that will kick-off on MLK Day. Community members are invited to donate new and gently used coats, scarves, blankets, and new toiletries. Individuals are welcome to bring items they would like to donate to the MLK Day Celebration at Santa Cruz Bible Church or drop off their items at locations throughout Santa Cruz County between Jan 16-31. Drop-off locations and hours can be found by visiting the Volunteer Center website at www.scvolunteercenter.org.

View the list of Martin Luther King Day projects by visiting www.scvolunteercenter.org or contact Christina Thurston at 831-427-5070 (email- connect@scvolunteercenter.org) for more information.