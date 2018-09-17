Marlene: Nothing like a Fuzzy Bunny

Marlene (ID #A248869) is an outgoing and relaxed little bunny. She is about a year old and the volunteers think she is mellow and easy to be around.

Her daily antics include nudging balls and toys around the room, running around in our cardboard castles, and eating greens. She has been learning how to use a litter box and keeps improving.

She is looking for a home that can give her attention and time to play. Could that be you?

Marlene is a spayed, white Shorthaired Rabbit.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182