Mark Stone Named Legislator of the Year

Chiefs Cite Stone’s Commitment to Juvenile Justice and Successful Reentry Services

SACRAMENTO — The Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC) awarded Assembly Member Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) as their Legislator of the Year for his 2017 session work during their all Chief Meeting in Sacramento March 14, 2018.

“The members of CPOC have worked so hard to ensure that people succeed when they go back to their communities. I have been proud to support those efforts through legislation, particularly by establishing fair and consistent juvenile competency proceedings practices, and by implementing key reforms to placements for youth in foster care,” said Stone. “I’m honored to be recognized by CPOC membership.”

“Assembly Member Stone has been a wonderful partner to CPOC and the probation profession in his work in the California Legislature by working to reform our juvenile competency system and being a fervent supporter of reentry supports for those returning to our communities,” said Chief Jim Salio, President of CPOC. “We particularly appreciate Assembly Member Stone for being a fair arbiter of sound public policy and earnestly listening to all stakeholders when considering an issue. As a profession that values data and research, we especially value his support for informed decision making and allowing evidence and research to guide good public policy.”

Stone represents California’s 29th Assembly District. Now in his third term as a state legislator. He successfully fought to transform group homes for foster youth into places where youth can access intensive therapy and services through his Continuum of Care Reform (CCR) legislation. Additionally, he has written numerous laws to help people released from prison reintegrate into society as part of his commitment to criminal justice reform and has worked to help juveniles in the justice system get the mental health services they need, and to ensure that they can succeed in their communities when they are released.