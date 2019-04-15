Mariners’ Celebrate Golden Anniversary

Aptos High Inducting Nine in Sports Hall of Fame at Annual Dinner

Aptos High School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2019, and as part of that celebration it will be holding the annual Hall of Fame Dinner Saturday, May 4, at the Seascape Golf Course Clubhouse, one day after the Aptos Sports Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on May 3.

This annual event has become a highlight of the Aptos community. The last several dinners have sold-out completely. Dinner tickets are $60.00 each. A table for 10 is $600.00.

This year’s keynote speaker is Ernie Cooper, class of 1980.

The inductees for the Class of 2019 are:

George Ralston (1977) – football, baseball

Mary McNulty (1979) – basketball, softball, tennis

Kimberly Petersen (1988) – soccer

Mary Kelsey (1990) – swimming

Kelly McCloskey (2002) – soccer

Adan Marquez (2004) – wrestling

Reggie Roberts – wrestling coach

Corky Bamford & Dennis Carney – Honorary Members

1992 Girls Cross-Country team – 3-time SCCAL & CCS champions

•••

If you have a question, please call Chairperson Jamie Townsend at (831) 818-1270, or Athletic Director Mark Dorfman at 728-7832 x 5201. Email: mark_dorfman@pvusd.net.