Mariners’ Celebrate Golden Anniversary

By See Below on April 15, 2019

Aptos High Inducting Nine in Sports Hall of Fame at Annual Dinner

Mariners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comAptos High School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2019, and as part of that celebration it will be holding the annual Hall of Fame Dinner Saturday, May 4, at the Seascape Golf Course Clubhouse, one day after the Aptos Sports Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on May 3.

This annual event has become a highlight of the Aptos community. The last several dinners have sold-out completely. Dinner tickets are $60.00 each. A table for 10 is $600.00.

This year’s keynote speaker is Ernie Cooper, class of 1980.

1992 Girls Cross Country Team

The inductees for the Class of 2019 are:

  • George Ralston (1977) – football, baseball
  • Mary McNulty (1979) – basketball, softball, tennis
  • Kimberly Petersen (1988) – soccer
  • Mary Kelsey (1990) – swimming
  • Kelly McCloskey (2002) – soccer
  • Adan Marquez (2004) – wrestling
  • Reggie Roberts – wrestling coach
  • Corky Bamford & Dennis Carney – Honorary Members
  • 1992 Girls Cross-Country team – 3-time SCCAL & CCS champions

•••

If you have a question, please call Chairperson Jamie Townsend at (831) 818-1270, or Athletic Director Mark Dorfman at 728-7832 x 5201. Email: mark_dorfman@pvusd.net.

Corkey Bamford (left) and Dennis Carney

Adan Marquez

Reggie Roberts

Kelly McCloskey

Mary Kelsey

George Ralston

 

