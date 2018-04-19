Maria: A Sweet Senior

Maria (ID #A202703) is a big love and one of our seniors. At nine years of age, she’s settled and ready for a family that will let her be her sweet older self. She’s been good with other dogs she has meet while at the shelter but tends to want to be with people more.

Maria is a big girl at 100 pounds and has become a favorite with our volunteers. They report that she would like to be a lap dog and have enjoyed her gentle, mellow nature. If you’re looking for a companion to spend leisurely days with, Maria may be just the girl.

Maria is a spayed female Labrador/Golden Retriever mix.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182