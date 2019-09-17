Presented by Mountain Community Theater

Mountain Community Theater is proud to present Mamma Mia! By Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus with songs from Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson and originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

This unforgettable production is directed by Kathie Kratochvil with musical direction by Mazera Cox Coulter and choreography by Katie Larsen and Cathy Warner. The production opens Friday September 20th and runs five weekends through Sunday October 20th at Ben Lomond’s historic Park Hall, 9400 Mill Street. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Community Night is Saturday night, Sept. 21st, at 8p.m. There will be a post-show champagne reception on opening night Friday, September 20th.

Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! The ultimate feel-good show! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

The sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless 1970’s hit songs, non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

Kathie Kratochvil has been a director, actor, and designer for MCT since 1982. She recently directed for 8-10’s at 8 at the Santa Cruz Actor’s Theatre. She has been active in the Santa Cruz theatre community for the last 35 years and has been on the Theatre faculty at San Jose State University for the last 18 years.

The cast is comprised of both MCT favorites and newcomers to MCT including: MarNae Taylor as Donna, Nicki Kerns at Rosie, Sandi Lewandowski as Tanya, Sydney Gorham as Sophie, W. Scott Whisler as Sam Carmichael, Albert Kent as Bill Austin, Steve Goodman as Harry Bright, Eric Johnson-Dorian as Sky, Ana Bogren as Ali, Sarah Marsh as Lisa, Chris Cruz as Pepper, and Emily Stewart as Eddie.

Mountain Community Theater (MCT) is the longest-running community theater in Santa Cruz County, started in 1982 by a collective of actors. MCT is a member-run non-profit organization that relies on support from its performances, season subscribers, and royalties from its own company-created script, Miracle on 34th Street, the Play.

For ticket info and more about MCT and its “Miracle,” visit www.mctshows.org.