Make a Difference in Your Community!

Aptos Adopt-A-Family

Twenty-five years ago, a local businessman in Aptos was diagnosed with inoperable cancer. As the cancer progressed, he was unable to work or support his family as the holidays approached. Our community put on a spaghetti feed and the money collected went to help his family. Patrice Edwards, of Times Publishing Group, Inc., and a friend worked tirelessly to collect toys, food, clothes, rent money, and more to carry his family through the coming months. This was the birth of Aptos-Adopt-a-Family.

Over the years there have been hundreds of stories, and thousands of gifts. Gifts of wheelchairs, a handicap accessible van, lifts, food, clothes, toys, bikes, rent — gifts that helped many a family enjoy the holidays.

There are people from all walks of life who undergo changes in circumstances that force them to depend on others to help keep their families from becoming fractured and feeling that there is no hope. That’s where Aptos Adopt-A-Family comes in and connects families with families. Sponsors provide their “adopted” family with gifts and sometimes decorations and a tree. Though the adopted family identity is anonymous, some of them choose to meet their sponsor. Some families even go holiday shopping together! Several of these families have stayed friends over the years. Adopt-A-Family helps out by providing gift certificates to local stores along with the gifts that the sponsor family has provided.

Aptos Adopt-A-Family focuses primarily on families that are having financial challenges due to a medical catastrophe within their family. Death or illness in a family is devastating and can emotionally and financially cripple. Our program can step in, find someone to adopt the family, and help out with needed medical equipment, home care, etc.

Please give us a call to find out how you can adopt a family this year or how you can help make this a Merry Christmas for one of our families by donating to the program. We will always take referrals from families facing medical challenges. All referrals are confidential.

Look into your heart and find that by helping others, it makes you a better person and brings the true meaning of the season into your life.

•••

Call Aptos Adopt-A-Family at 688-7549 x10 to refer someone.

To send a donation: Aptos Adopt-A-Family c/o Times Publishing Group – 9601 Soquel Drive – Aptos, CA 95003.