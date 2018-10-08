The Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s 42nd Annual Apple Pie Baking Contest was held at the 2018 Santa Cruz County Fair. Maggie Kasunich wins “Best of Show” for the ninth time! Maggie won best of show in 1986, 1988, 1991, 1996, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

The Apple Pie Judges are different every year. The judges for this year’s contest were • Lyza Gianelli, Company Store Manager, S. Martinelli & Co. • Doron Comerchero, Executive Director, FoodWhat?! • Jeanie Johnson, Publisher, Register Pajaronian • Fire Chief Pablo Barreto, City of Watsonville.

The connection of all the judges was 150th. S. Martinelli’s & Co., Register Pajaronian, and City of Watsonville are all celebrating their 150th anniversary. FoodWhat?! had marked 150th community supported agriculture basket that had been giving to one of their students for their participation in their program.

The Winners

“Best Of Show”

Maggie Kasunich – Watsonville

Youth Division

1st Kaia Harroh – Aptos • 2nd Skyler Tamasini – Aromas • 3rd Audrey Parmenter – Felton

Adult Division

1st Janice Weaver – Santa Cruz • 2nd Jolisa Lamoreaux – Watsonville • 3rd Rita Hewitt – Santa Cruz

Masters Division

1st Maggie Kasunich – Watsonville • 2nd Janice Visel – Santa Cruz • 3rd Cherice Titus – Aptos

•••

The Pajaro Valley apple producers, growers and pie lovers sponsor the annual event in cooperation with the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau. Laura Rider, Farm Bureau Member, is Chair for this very popular opening day event.

•••

“Best of Show” Maggie Kasunich 2018 Apple Pie Baking Contest Recipe

Crust: • 2 & 2/3 cups flour • 1/2 teaspoon salt • 1 cup of corn oil • 6 tablespoons of milk

Mix all ingredients together and divide in half. Roll dough between two pieces of wax paper. Line pie plate

Filling: • 6-8 Gravenstein apples • 1 cup sugar • 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon • pinch of salt • 2 tablespoons of flour

Mix apples and other ingredients together – Add to lined pie plate and bake 450° for 10 minutes. – Reduce heat to 350° and bake 50 minutes or until apples are tender.