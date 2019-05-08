Lunafest: Films By, For, and About Women

Please join us on as we host the 18th Annual LUNAFEST in Santa Cruz to support WomenCARE.

Featuring nine short films by, for, and about women, LUNAFEST is dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities. The event will take place at the Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz on May 9th, with a Wine, Beer & Cheese reception from 6 – 7 pm and the screening at 7 pm.

To see the list of films at this year’s screening visit www.lunafest.org/filmmakers

Benefitting Chicken and Egg Productions and WomenCARE. Since 1992, WomenCARE of Santa Cruz County offers support to women diagnosed with any type of cancer and to their family and friends. Our Watsonville program — Entre Nosotras (Between Us) — provides culturally appropriate services for Spanish speaking clients.

•••

To buy tickets or to learn more about Women CARE please visit: http://fsa-cc.org/womencare