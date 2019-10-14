Loma Prieta: 30 Years Later

30th Anniversary Loma Prieta Epicenter Hike at Nisene Marks

Join California State Parks and Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks as they remember the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake at the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park and Castro Adobe Park Property on October 17th.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck deep in the earth beneath the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, near the ghost town of Loma Prieta. A guided hike starting at 3pm on Thursday, October 17th will reach the epicenter around 5:04pm, precisely thirty years after this devastating event.

This hike, along with additional hikes starting at 10am and 1pm the following Sunday (October 20th), will examine the forest’s recovery and resilience.

Alex Trudelle, a natural and cultural Interpreter with California State Parks here in Santa Cruz County will be leading the hike. He will share earthquake stories while passing through lush redwoods to the source of the event that shook our community exactly three decades ago.

Along the way we’ll see signs of geological activity and maybe even some of the damage of the Loma Prieta Earthquake itself, as well as some of the ruins of the historic lumber operation that once bore the same name.

The hike starts promptly at 3pm so that they can reach the epicenter in time to hike back before it gets completely dark. It is recommended that all participants bring a flashlight and warm layers, plus good hiking footwear and a full water bottle.

Depending on the weather the winter gate may be closed, moving the starting point of the hike from the Porter Family Picnic Area to George’s Picnic Area. Heavy rain and/or wind the day of may cancel the hike.

For more information go on to the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park Facebook events page or call 831-226-9669.

Community Observance of the 30th Anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the massive Loma Prieta Earthquake, a magnitude 7.1 quake that struck at 5:04 pm on October 17, 1989, and changed the course of Santa Cruz history.

Throughout the month of October, a partnership of groups and organizations, including the City of Santa Cruz, will be presenting a wide-range of local events, exhibits, displays and discussions to mark the 30th anniversary of the earthquake and to commemorate the spirit of community that rose in response.

Diverse mediums like story, art, history, geology, informative talks and education about community preparedness will offer the public different ways to engage and to share their own memories of the event.

The public can view a list of events in Santa Cruz commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Loma Prieta Earthquake by visiting: https://santacruzmah.org/lomaprieta.

Participants include: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, Santa Cruz Libraries, Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, City of Santa Cruz, Downtown Association, SC County of Emergency Management Services, Sesnon Gallery Projects UCSC, Sereno Group Real Estate, and Good Times.