LoForti Named Cannabis Licensing Manager

By Jason Hoppin

County Administrative Officer Carlos J. Palacios is pleased to announce Samuel LoForti as the County’s new Cannabis Licensing Manager.

A licensed professional geologist and private sector consultant, LoForti has extensive experience and background working with clients and regulators to perform site assessments, navigate permitting processes, achieve environmental compliance, implement storm water management systems and more. He will begin Dec. 3.

“Sam has demonstrated abilities in navigating all aspects of cannabis operations on behalf of clients,” Palacios said. “We look forward having him join the County and put those skills to work on behalf of the public so that we can continue to develop a responsible local cannabis industry that respects neighborhoods and the environment while contributing to the community.”

“I look forward to continuing the work of the Cannabis Licensing Office as it implements State and local regulations,” LoForti said. “By working with the industry and the community, we will continue to establish a regulatory framework that is a model throughout California.”

LoForti has a bachelor’s degree in earth sciences from UCSC. In addition to various private sector consulting work, he previously worked for Granite Rock Company from 2008-2013 and had advised numerous clients on hazardous materials management at various sites. He is a past member of the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association and contributor to the California Storm water Quality Association.

