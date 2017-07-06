Tessa Belardi Ready For Junior Worlds Championships

Tessa Belardi, 2017 graduate of Oasis High School, has qualified to represent the United States in the Junior Worlds Equestrian Vaulting competition to be held in Ebreishdorf Austria August 2-6.

According to her mother, Carolyn Belardi, Tessa has been an Aptos resident since she was two years old, just graduated at 17 years old, and earned a distinguished student award.

“She has been training 5-6 days a week in Woodside, CA to make this dream come true,” Carolyn said. “Equestrian Vaulting is an extreme sport with extreme circumstances. In November, Tessa fell dislocating one elbow, fracturing her scapula and took more than six weeks before she could resume training.”

Earlier this June Tessa proved herself by finishing as one of the top three Equestrian Junior Vaulters in the USA among more than 30 girls competing in the individual competition to qualify for the world championships. Belardi finished second in the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s junior rankings while her teammate, Ana Schult, also qualified by finishing third. Bodhi Hall, of the Mount Eden Vaulting Club in Saratoga, finished first. In 2015 Hall won the gold medal at the first Junior World Championships in Ermelo, Netherlands.

Oasis High, located on the Cabrillo College campus, is part of the Santa Cruz County Office of Education and is designed to meet the needs of students who benefit from a personalized learning program.