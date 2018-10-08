Local Measures on the November 6 Ballot

Measure G

Santa Cruz County 1/2-Cent Sales Tax

Majority (50%) Vote to pass

Unincorporated Area Retail Transaction and Use Tax

One-half cent sales tax on retail transactions in the unincorporated area of the County for twelve years providing approximately $5,750,000 annually, subject to annual audits and independent citizens oversight. If approved by the voters, this measure would increase the total sales tax rate in the unincorporated area to 9.00% for 12 years and the County would receive an additional one-half percent (1/2%) for general County services.

A “YES” vote on Measure G is a vote to approve the increase in the sales tax.

A “NO” vote on Measure G is a vote against the increase in the sales tax.

Measure H

Santa Cruz County $140 Million Affordable Housing Bond

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

Allows County of Santa Cruz to issue up to $140,000,000 ($140 Million) in general obligation bonds, with an additional estimated levy of $16.77 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, generating approximately $8,600,000 ($8.6 Million) annually through maturity, subject to independent citizen oversight and regular audits.

Measure H is a 35-year bond measure and will cost property owners ~ $273,768,000 (~$274 Million) including principal and interest. Measure H does not exempt seniors.

A “YES” vote on Measure H authorizes the issuance and sale of up to $140,000,000 in general obligation bonds to be secured by property taxes on property located within the County.

A “NO” vote on Measure H will not authorize the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds.

Measure P

La Selva Recreation District Temporary Parcel Tax

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

Allows the La Selva Beach Recreation District to levy a temporary parcel tax on properties in the District of $50 per year for a period of 7 years beginning July 1, 2019 to raise approximately $40,000 annually, with no funds used for administrative salaries or benefits. Funds to be used to correct structural flaws in the La Selva Beach Clubhouse; to upgrade and maintain District facilities; secure ADA compliance; and to qualify for potential state grants.