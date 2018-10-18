Local Measures on the Nov. 6 Ballot

Measure A

Scotts Valley Unified School District $108 per Year Special Tax on Real Property

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

Levy of a parcel tax for five (5) years beginning July 1, 2019 at a rate of $108.00 per year on each parcel within the School District raising approximately $820,000 annually in funding for the District with an exemption for seniors and with annual citizens’ oversight.

A “YES” vote on Measure A is a vote to approve the special parcel tax.

A “NO” vote on Measure A is a vote against the special parcel tax.

Measure G

Santa Cruz County 1/2-Cent Sales Tax

Majority (50%) Vote to pass

Unincorporated Area

One-half cent sales tax on retail transactions in the unincorporated area of the County for twelve years providing approximately $5,750,000 annually, subject to annual audits and independent citizens oversight. If approved by the voters, this measure would increase the total sales tax rate in the unincorporated area to 9.00% for 12 years and the County would receive an additional one-half percent (1/2%) for general County services.

A “YES” vote on Measure G is a vote to approve the increase in the sales tax.

A “NO” vote on Measure G is a vote against the increase in the sales tax.

Measure H

Santa Cruz County $140 Million Affordable Housing Bond

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

Allows County of Santa Cruz to issue up to $140,000,000 ($140 Million) in general obligation bonds, with an additional estimated levy of $16.77 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, generating approximately $8,600,000 annually through maturity, subject to independent citizen oversight and regular audits.

Measure H is a 35-year bond measure and will cost property owners ~ $273,768,000 with interest. Measure H does not exempt seniors.

A “YES” vote on Measure H authorizes the issuance and sale of up to $140,000,000 in general obligation bonds to be secured by property taxes on property located within the County.

A “NO” vote on Measure H will not authorize the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds.

Measure N

City of Scotts Valley Transient Occupancy Tax Increase From 10% to 11%

Majority (50%) Vote to pass

A special tax measure paid only by hotel and short-term rental guests. Increasing transient occupancy taxes from 10% to 11% providing approximately $230,000 per year. If approved by the voters, the new tax rate would become effective January 1, 2019.