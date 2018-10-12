Local Measures on the Nov. 6, 2018 Ballot

Measure B

Soquel Union Elementary School District $96 per Year Special Tax on Real Property

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

Levy of a parcel tax for six (6) years beginning July 1, 2019 at a rate of $96 per year on each parcel within the School District raising approximately $990,000 annually in funding for the District with an exemption for seniors and with annual citizens’ oversight.

A “YES” vote on Measure B is a vote to approve imposition of the special parcel tax.

A “NO” vote on Measure B is a vote against imposition of the special parcel tax.

Measure I

City of Capitola 7% Cannabis Business Tax

Majority (50%) Vote to pass

The ordinance broadly defines “cannabis business” to include any for-profit or non-profit business that distributes, delivers, dispenses, exchanges, barters or sells either medical or non-medical cannabis and includes, but is not limited to, medical marijuana cooperatives and businesses, and any other business which transports, manufactures, compounds, converts, processes, prepares, stores, packages, sells at wholesale, or sells at retail, cannabis or products made of cannabis.

The proposed tax is a “general tax” as defined by the California Constitution generating estimated revenue of up to $310,000 annually to remain in effect until changed or ended by voters, with all funds staying local.

A “YES” vote on Measure I is a vote to approve imposition of the Cannabis Business Tax.

A “NO” vote on Measure I is a vote against imposition of the Cannabis Business Tax.

Measure J

City of Capitola Transient Occupancy Tax Increase From 10% to 12%

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

A special tax measure paid only by hotel and short-term rental guests increasing transient occupancy taxes from 10% to 12% providing approximately $310,000 annually.

A “YES” vote on Measure J is a vote to approve imposition of the Transient Occupancy Tax Increase.

A “NO” vote on Measure J is a vote against imposition of the Transient Occupancy Tax Increase.

Measure K

City of Capitola Changing Treasurer From Elected to Appointed

Majority (50%) Vote to pass

The position of city treasurer was initially an elected position. However, California law allows cities, with voter approval, to make the city treasurer an appointed position.

A “YES” vote on Measure K is a vote to approve Changing Treasurer From Elected to Appointed.

A “NO” vote on Measure K is a vote against Changing Treasurer From Elected to Appointed.

Measure L

Capitola Greenway Initiative

For the Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail Network, including the Coastal Rail Trail and associated spur trails, “Segment 11” of the Rail Trail would run along the rail right-of-way approximately 3.2 miles down the coast from Jade Street Park to State Park Drive, diverting onto surface streets through Capitola Village to bypass the Trestle. The Master Plan does not include funding for building the Rail Trail across the Trestle due to cost and existing structural conditions.

The stated purpose of the measure is to keep the proposed Rail Trail entirely within the existing Rail Corridor, including across the Trestle It contains two operative provisions:

First, it directs the City to take “all steps necessary” to preserve and utilize the RTC-owned Rail Corridor and Trestle, for “any form of human powered transportation,” such as walking, cycling, using a wheelchair, or skateboarding. Second, it prohibits the expenditure of City any “funds or resources related to the construction, reconstruction, operation, maintenance, financing, marketing, or signage for a detour of the Trail onto Capitola streets or sidewalks.”

The measure expressly does not amend or rescind the General Plan, Local Coastal Program or Zoning Code, but rather states that it “shall be construed and harmonized in a manner to strengthen and define such provisions.”

The measure raises a number of legal concerns, including:

First, whether it proposes a legislative act, or merely directs administrative or executive actions, which are generally not subject to initiative or referendum. Second, whether the Measure’s terms are too vaguely defined and ambiguous to be enforceable. Third, whether its restrictions on expenditure of funds improperly interfere with the City Council’s authority over the City’s fiscal affairs. For these reasons the measure may be vulnerable to a legal challenge as to its validity.

A “YES” vote on Measure L is a vote to approve imposition of the Initiative.

A “NO” vote on Measure L is a vote against imposition of the Initiative.

Measure G

Santa Cruz County 1/2-Cent Sales Tax

Majority (50%) Vote to pass

Unincorporated Area Retail Transaction and Use Tax

One-half cent sales tax on retail transactions in the unincorporated area of the County for twelve years providing approximately $5,750,000 annually, subject to annual audits and independent citizens oversight. If approved by the voters, this measure would increase the total sales tax rate in the unincorporated area to 9.00% for 12 years and the County would receive an additional one-half percent (1/2%) for general County services.

A “YES” vote on Measure G is a vote to approve the increase in the sales tax.

A “NO” vote on Measure G is a vote against the increase in the sales tax.

Measure H

Santa Cruz County $140 Million Affordable Housing Bond

Two-Thirds (66.7%) Vote to pass

Allows County of Santa Cruz to issue up to $140,000,000 ($140 Million) in general obligation bonds, with an additional estimated levy of $16.77 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, generating approximately $8,600,000 annually through maturity, subject to independent citizen oversight and regular audits.

Measure H is a 35-year bond measure and will cost property owners ~ $273,768,000 with interest. Measure H does not exempt seniors.