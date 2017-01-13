Local Governments To Join Monterey Bay Community Power

SANTA CRUZ — Following approximately 100 community meetings and presentations, as well as in-depth discussions with elected officials and staff, 19 local governments have taken formal actions signaling their interest to join Monterey Bay Community Power (MBCP), a regional project among local government agencies to provide electricity to residents and businesses throughout Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. Monterey Bay Community Power aims to provide consumer choice, increase renewable energy and stimulate the regional economy.

Participating Local Governments

Counties: Monterey County, San Benito County and Santa Cruz County

Cities: Capitola, Carmel, Del Rey Oaks, Gonzales, Greenfield, King City, Marina, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Salinas, San Juan Bautista, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Seaside, Soledad and Watsonville

Credit and Banking Services Request for Proposals

MBCP is also inviting interested parties to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for credit and banking services. The RFP can be downloaded at http://www.co.santa-cruz.ca.us/Departments/GeneralServices/Purchasing/Solicitations.aspx. Responses are due no later than February 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Timeline of next steps for Monterey Bay Community Power

January/February 2017: Ordinances to be passed by local government boards and councils, resulting in formation of a joint powers authority (JPA) to launch and govern Monterey Bay Community Power.

Spring 2018: Begin serving customers throughout the Monterey Bay area.

Monterey Bay Community Power is a regional project among local government agencies to provide electricity to residents and businesses throughout Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties through the Community Choice Energy (CCE) model.

Established in 2002 by a state law, AB 117, CCE enables communities to choose clean-source power at a cost equivalent to PG&E while retaining PG&E’s role in maintaining power lines and providing customer service.

The CCE model helps ensure local economic vitality because money from rates paid by local customers stays local, which helps to fund renewable energy projects, create jobs and stimulate the economy.

For more information, visit http://www.mbcommunitypower.org or www.facebook.com/montereybaycommunitypower.