Local Dancers Win United States Dance Championships

Palomar Ballroom owner, Jeremy Pilling and his student Marinda James-Heskett returned from the United States Dance Championships, held this last week in Orlando Florida, with the title of U.S. National Pro-Am Open Rhythm Champions. This is a major accomplishment and one that every pro-am couple strives to achieve in their dance career.

Jeremy is a former professional rhythm competitor who has been teaching for 19 years and Marinda has been competing with him for the past 4 1/2 years. There are three levels of pro-am: bronze, silver and gold. Marinda started at bronze and is now dancing at the highest level, open gold.

Pro-Am means that the instructor dances with the student and they compete against other instructors and their students. Pro-Am Rhythm dances include Cha Cha, Rumba, East Coast Swing, Bolero and Mambo. Couples must perform and score the highest marks in all five dances to win.

Santa Cruz is fortunate to have such talent. Be sure to check the ballroom website (www.palomarballroom.com) for upcoming special events to find out when they will perform in their home studio. Whether you are a dancer or just enjoy watching great dancing, you won’t want to miss these two champions.

