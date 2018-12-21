Local Children’s Choir to Join the Pros

When the touring production, The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show, comes to the Rio Theatre on Friday, December 21, the Gateway School (Santa Cruz) Children’s Choir will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the iconic Swedish pop group, ABBA.

The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show features live ABBA hits with a mix of Christmas music sprinkled in to celebrate the holidays. The choir, with children aged 7 to 12, will accompany the tribute band on stage during the songs “I Have A Dream”, “Let it Snow” and “Santa Baby.”

The producers of The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show approached Gatewood School’s Music Director, David Cameron, looking for a talented children’s choir. The show commonly hires a local children’s choir to augment the production while on tour.

“The Abba Show Christmas Choir is always adorable and the songs they are involved in are one of the highlights of the show,” said Marie-Claire Follett, who plays ‘Frida.’

“It’s great to share the stage with kids because you never quite know what they are going to do and usually it’s the littlest one that steals the show.”

Despite their young ages, many of the choir members are ABBA fans.

“I can sing any ABBA song in my sleep,” said Lena Totten, 10.

Nine-year-old Eva Pelletier’s favorite ABBA tune is “Super Trouper.”

Natalie Wolkstein, 9, and Eva Luksich, 9, both favor “Dancing Queen.’

“The students at Gateway are very excited to be a part of this show,” said Gateway Music Teacher David Cameron. “

As their music teacher, I’m looking forward to this opportunity for these talented singers to showcase their singing on stage!”

The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show comes to the Rio Theatre on Friday, December 21 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.riotheatre.com or on the night of the show at the box office.

•••

The Rio Theatre is located at 1205 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.