Local Boy Fighting Cancer

Fund raiser for Children fighting Cancer at Central Home Supply

Saturday, March 31 • 180 El Pueblo Rd, Scotts Valley • 3 – 6 p.m.

The sweetest little 3-year-old boy you have ever met, Jaxson Smith, is currently receiving chemo and radiation treatment for a large tumor in his neck at Stanford. His father, a veteran of the Marines, suffered a serious spinal injury during his service overseas, and after toughing out the pain for many years as an employee of Central Home Supply, he had just signed up for surgery himself when the family got the devastating news about their son.

So after an extremely painful month of recovering from disc degeneration this was the news the family had to face… an immediate ambulance ride from Dominican to Stanford for their son Jaxson.

Please come help support this beautiful family through this time of dire need. Cash donations and auction items accepted at both Central Home Supply locations – 808 River Street, Santa Cruz and 180 El Pueblo Rd, Scotts Valley or email, Reed@centralhomesupply.com or call (831) 440-0763 for more info.

•••

Proceeds of this even are going to aid the Smith Family of Boulder Creek. Any funds exceeding their medical bills will be donated to the Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital.

The event includes a Silent Auction, Grand prize raffle, Music, Food & Drinks. Come by to bid on items from the afternoon of Friday, March 30, thru the end of the event.