Time magazine recently published an article about Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, discussing the death of her 47-year-old husband and how she is coping. She wants our culture to talk about the uncomfortable subjects of death and grieving since everyone will eventually navigate this difficult journey.

Mary Ransom, local therapist and author, has guided hundreds through this journey. Her new book, Courage Road: Your Guide From Grief to Hope, explores this painful but crucial topic. Knowing that those in deep grief often lose their ability to focus, she wanted to write a self-help manual that did not need to be read cover to cover.

Courage Road reads like a guidebook, divided into different sections. Ransom describes the terrain of the Road—the Desert of Loneliness, the Cliff of Despair. The book contains beautiful landscape photos, poems, and practical tips that aid on a multi-sensory level.

Ransom also focuses on the “tools” to put into your metaphorical backpack to help a person integrate their loss over time, not to “get over it.” Helpful to readers are the Travelers’ Tales: a compilation of heart-warming and uplifting stories from former clients.

Ransom spent a decade helping those whose loved ones died from multiple causes, from sudden and tragic death to warm family goodbyes giving her an understanding of the process of grief. You can benefit from, or share this book with others who are grieving.

For more information or to purchase Courage Road please visit www.courageroad.com.