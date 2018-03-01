Lisa Lorraine Stormoen of Aptos

December 1, 1964 ~ January 26, 2018

Lisa passed away at home in Aptos surrounded by love. She was born on December 1, 1964 in Oakland, California, the first-born child of Wallace and Susan Stormoen.

She graduated from Armijo High School in Fairfield, California in 1982. Lisa married Donald Rutledge in 1987 and they had three children, Brandon, Erika and Natalie.

Lisa was actively involved with her children’s school including as Mar Vista Elementary Home and School Club President and as an assistant cheer leading adviser at Aptos High School. Locally her career path was in the mortgage and title industry.

Lisa was a proud Air Force mom, an avid Oakland Raiders fan, enjoyed a good book, Friday night pizza with her kids, a good backgammon challenge, Saturday morning garage sales and especially spending time with her granddaughter Alana.

Lisa is survived by her children Brandon (Celia) Rutledge, Erika Rutledge, Natalie Rutledge and granddaughter Alana Rose Lee. She is also survived by her soon to be second grandchild due in June; her father Wallace Stormoen, step mother Laurie Stormoen, sister Beth Nelson, brother Scott Stormoen, Donald Rutledge, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, her sister of the heart Linda Alameda-Strawn, the Alameda Family and her beloved cat Bella. She is preceded in death by her loving mother Susan Stormoen.

Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers from Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their wonderful care and compassion.

There was a Celebration of Life held on Saturday February 10, 2018 at Seacliff State Beach. To celebrate her beloved Raiders many attendees wore black and silver.

The family requests any donations be made to Make A Wish Foundation.