Lions Charter New Veterans Club

On June 1 the Cabrillo Host Lions Club received word from Lions International, that their new Santa Cruz Veterans Lions Branch Club was official as it was approved with 7- new members already on board.

The new branch club Officers are Lions Ron Petty, Club President, with Tricia Petty as Secretary, and Brad Elliott as Treasurer and Jan Graff, Vice President Lions Charles Stoney Brook, Tony Bosso, and John Ramirez are also in the club.

Lion Mitchell Horton had helped to spearhead the club a year ago and was its first member with the assistance of Guiding Lion District 4 C6 Cabinet Secretary Becky Stewart and Guiding Lion, 1st Vice District Governor Bob Stewart of the Freedom Lions Club. Horton unfortunately passed away in October 2016 however; his vision for the new club lives on through the work of the new members.

The new members are already conducting community service projects by volunteering at the Food Pantry at the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Hall and assisting with the Wednesday Lunch Program. The new branch club also held a vision screening at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Wednesday, May 17 led by Lion John Parda of the Cabrillo Host Lions.

Lions District 4 C6 Governor, Barbara Chamberlain is thrilled about the formation of the new club. District Governor Chamberlain, whom is a member of the Cabrillo Host Lions Club, will present the members of the new club with their official charter and assist in planning their Charter Night Celebration once they reach 20 members.

The new Santa Cruz Veterans Lions Club will continue to stay involved with and garner support and funds for the Food Pantry and the Wednesday Lunch Program at the Veterans Memorial Hall. If you or anyone you know is able to donate your time, food stuffs or funds for these much needed programs, please contact the club’s President, Ron Petty at 831-462-4742 or email him at ronaldlpetty@gmail.com.

The Santa Cruz Veterans Lions Club meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 6 pm at The Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building located at 846 Front Street in Santa Cruz.

For more information or to get involved with the Santa Cruz Veterans Lions Club and make a difference in our community, please contact President Petty at 831-462-4742. Lions International is waiving the International dues of $25 are waived for all new members through June 30.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.

•••

For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.