Lift Line Goes Electric

Community Bridges Program Awarded $242K for Vehicles and Charging Stations

Lift Line, a program of Community Bridges, has been awarded $242,000 by the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) for transit use and install two Level 3 fast charging stations.

This funding, provided through the California Climate Investments Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP), will bring the total number of EVs in the Lift Line fleet to three. Lift Line is the first public transportation entity in Santa Cruz County to utilize EVs. The funding will increase the number of charging stations operated by Community Bridges in Santa Cruz County to five. The charging stations will also be available for use by other transit agencies and the public.

“This award allows expansion of our Lift Line fleet to the entire county by providing a Level 3 charging station in the San Lorenzo Valley at Mountain Community Resources and another in South County at the Lift Line Watsonville facility,” said Raymon Cancino, Community Bridges CEO. “This is a win for the entire county and continues the ongoing efforts of Community Bridges to be stewards of the environment.”

Lift Line provides accessible and reliable transportation connecting low-income elderly and/or disabled participants to healthcare. This award will reduce carbon emissions by supporting the transition from a gas-powered to an EV fleet, as well as contributing to a more complete network of EV charging stations throughout Santa Cruz County.

Community Bridges worked in partnership with the RTC to acquire these funds. Aurelio Gonzalez, Watsonville City Councilmember and Santa Cruz METRO Board Member was a strong advocate for the allocation of funds to the Lift Line EV project. METRO agreed to defer their funding for a year to allow Community Bridges to receive this award.

“I want to commend the RTC and Santa Cruz METRO for prioritizing the environmental health of our county and allowing us to get our ground-ready project going,” Cancino said. “Our goal is to use our public resources as efficiently and effectively as possible so all users may have full access to electric vehicle benefits.”

The new vehicle will be purchased upon approval from the Caltrans. The electric charging station plans will be submitted for county planning and are estimated to be completed by the end of the year.

•••

Lift Line, a program of Community Bridges, provides 80,000 door-to-door rides a year to seniors and people with disabilities, allowing these Santa Cruz County residents to maintain their independence. Lift Line services includes medical transportation and rides to Meals on Wheels dining sites and Elderday. Lift Line services is also available for private events.

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Together, our family of programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life.

•••

