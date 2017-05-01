Leo’s Haven Receives $10,000 Grant From PAMF

The Palo Alto Medical Foundation (PAMF) has awarded Shane’s Inspiration a $10,000 grant towards the construction of LEO’s Haven, Santa Cruz County’s first inclusive playground for children of all abilities.

“We are very thankful to the Palo Alto Medical Foundation for this significant grant towards the construction of the playground, and we are excited they are part of the growing team of community support for LEO’s Haven,” said Tricia Potts, founder of the local Santa Cruz Playground Project, an all-volunteer group fiscally sponsored by Shane’s Inspiration and one of the driving forces behind the $1.9 million capital campaign.

PAMF is part of the not-for-profit Sutter Health network dedicated to enhancing the health of people in the communities it serves. In addition to providing top-quality medical care, PAMF supports a wide range of activities and partnerships designed to keep people healthy at home, at school and in the environment.

“All children need a safe place to play in their own community and we are happy to support building a unique play environment for children with disabilities,” said Larry deGhetaldi, M.D., president of PAMF Santa Cruz. “Recreation is a great way to promote health and fitness for children and families.”

Shane’s Inspiration is a non-profit partnering globally with communities to design and develop award-winning inclusive playgrounds and social inclusion programming. LEO’s Haven will be built at Chanticleer Park in the Live Oak neighborhood of Santa Cruz, and is the result of a public-private collaboration between the County of Santa Cruz, Shane’s Inspiration, the Santa Cruz Playground Project, the Chanticleer Park Neighbors Association, and many other community individuals, businesses, and organizations.

For more information about this inclusive playground for children of all abilities and how to donate to this project, please visit santacruzplaygroundproject.org

The Palo Alto Medical Foundation is part of the Sutter Health network of care. PAMF’s more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 6,100 employees serve one million patients at its medical centers and clinics in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

•••

For more information about the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, please visit the PAMF website: www.pamf.org