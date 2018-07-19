Leela is Looking for a Headrub!

Leela (ID #A247158) is so shy and so sweet… and so ready to find a quiet home to gently purr her sweet affections for the human who chooses her. While Leela makes you work for it, once you have shown her how awesome your head rubs are, she will show you her playful and affectionate side.

She has been at the shelter too long and deserves a forever home. Black cats are often hard for the shelter to adopt because of silly superstitions. But many folks have found them to be the most wonderful companions.

Thelma is a spayed female, black Domestic Shorthair

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182