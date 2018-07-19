Header

Leela is Looking for a Headrub!

By See Below on July 19, 2018

Leela is Looking for a Headrub!

Leela Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comLeela (ID #A247158) is so shy and so sweet… and so ready to find a quiet home to gently purr her sweet affections for the human who chooses her. While Leela makes you work for it, once you have shown her how awesome your head rubs are, she will show you her playful and affectionate side.

She has been at the shelter too long and deserves a forever home. Black cats are often hard for the shelter to adopt because of silly superstitions. But many folks have found them to be the most wonderful companions.

Thelma is a spayed female, black Domestic Shorthair

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Zip Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSanta Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

  • Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062
    • Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076
    • Hours: Monday – Saturday  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  