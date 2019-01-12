Following the retirement announcement of long-time Executive Director David Vincent, today the Leadership Santa Cruz County organization announces that it has begun its search for a new Executive Director.

The application deadline is January 25, 2019 and additional information is available on the Leadership Santa Cruz County website at www.leadershipsantacruzcounty.org.

Vincent will remain in his role as Executive Director through June 2019, in order to complete the year with the current class (Class 34) and to facilitate the transition.

The applicant is expected to be active and visible in the community working with other government, business, and nonprofit organizations. This position requires strong organizational skills, planning and program development, group facilitation skills, budgeting, and knowledge of fundraising strategies. It is preferable that the applicant be a graduate of Leadership Santa Cruz County or a similar program.

If interested in applying for the Executive Director position, please submit resume and a minimum of three references to: LMurphy@cityofsantacruz.com.

The Executive Director job description and additional information about Leadership Santa Cruz County is available on the organization’s website at www.leadershipsantacruzcounty.org.