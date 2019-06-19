Laura Schmidt, currently the Director of Information Technology for the City of Santa Cruz, has been appointed interim Assistant City Manager. Ms. Schmidt replaces Tina Shull, who left the City May 30 to become City Manager for neighboring Scotts Valley.

City Manager Martín Bernal made the announcement Wednesday, “Laura comes with extensive background and experience in public and private sector strategy, operations, organizational development and management of multi-million dollar projects. She has a proven track record of working with teams to deliver on-going services and dynamic projects.”

Schmidt joined the City in 2014. Prior to Santa Cruz, she served as Chief Information Management Officer for Washoe County in Nevada. Schmidt also held senior positions in information technology and program management for several private sector firms, including organizations such as Hewlett-Packard, PeopleSoft, Palm, and Andersen Consulting.

Ms. Schmidt has a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of the Pacific and attended the prestigious Certified Government Chief Information Officers Program at the Chapel Hill School of Government. She lives with her family in Aptos.

The City of Santa Cruz is the county seat and largest city in Santa Cruz County. The City serves over 63,000 residents with full services including police, utility, waste, recreation, and library programs. Santa Cruz is a Charter City governed by a seven-member Council.

