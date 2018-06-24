Rail/Trail Myths

Myth : There isn’t room for both rail AND trail.

Truth: Within the 32 miles of the corridor, 31.7 miles are currently wide enough for both rail AND a paved trail that is 12-16 feet wide, wider than other local trails such as Arana Gulch. Adjacent public land is available for use on the narrowest 0.3 miles of the corridor to provide the minimum required width.

Myth: “Railbanking” is a solution.

Truth: Railbanking is a deeply flawed concept. Not once, anywhere, has railbanking been used to rip out tracks, replace them with a paved path, then later remove the path and put tracks back, and restart rail service.

Myth: There isn’t money available for the Rail Trail.

Truth: The Rail Trail is essentially fully funded thanks to voter-approved Measure D, local fundraising commitments, and matching funds from state and federal government sources. Future rail service could be funded through a combination of State SB-1 and Measure D funds.

