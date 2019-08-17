La Selva Library Facing Renovations

Facility Will Close Sept. 1: Outdoor Learning Courtyard Included in Remodel

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL) has announced the official closure date of the La Selva Beach Branch Library on September 1, 2019 in order to begin planned renovations.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries are asking for donations to meet a $100,000 challenge grant for added technology, an enhanced children’s room, and an outdoor learning courtyard to the newly remodeled library. The Challenge Grant is offered by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. The deadline for matching the $100,000 is November 1.

The La Selva Beach Library will officially close for construction on September 1st. However, the last day the library will be open for business will be Saturday August 31. The official estimate for construction time is 9 months, with a target Grand Opening date of June 2, 2020.

The work planned for the 2,200 Square foot library includes a new entry on the north side of the building, bathroom upgrades, a new service desk, upgraded data and electrical, new furniture, new finishes, new windows and doors. The remodel will reorganize the existing space to better accommodate library programs, new technology and branch collections.

The Friends fundraising efforts will allow the library to include an outdoor patio area for more programming, include more tech for adults and students, and add new furniture to the Children’s Room. Community support in meeting the Challenge Grant of $100,000 will guarantee these additional features for the La Selva Beach Library.

Library Director Susan Nemitz has previous experience working on library building projects. According to Nemitz, “It’s important to mitigate the impact of the closure on the community. We really had to think about the best way to deliver service in the area without having a physical building.” As a result, SCPL has released a series of FAQ’s to help people prepare for the closure, and to direct them to services during the closure.

Access to Services During the Closure

La Selva Beach Library users are encouraged to change their hold pickup location to any other branch in the library system. All books and media held at the La Selva Beach Library must be retrieved before August 31st. Any holds remaining at the La Selva Beach Library at the end of the day will be transferred to the Aptos Branch.

Books and media may be returned at any branch library. We will also maintain a book return box on the Florido Ave. side of the building.

Library services are accessible from any branch library during open hours, by phone at 831-427-7713, or by emailing elibrary@santacruzpl.org. Many of our entertainment and research collections are available online via our website at santacruzpl.org.

The following programs will move to the Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Dr., after the closure:

Preschool Storytime will take place Tuesdays 10 – 11 a.m.

R.E.A.D (Reach Every Amazing Detail) reading comprehension program will take place Wednesdays 2:45 – 5:15 p.m.

Tales to Tails will take place 1st and 3rd Fridays 3 – 4 p.m. starting October 4th.

The Movie Discussion Club will take place every 3rd Tuesday from 2 – 3 p.m.

The following programs will move to the La Selva Beach Community Church, 26 Florida Ave.:

The 4th Friday Matineé program will take place every 4th Friday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Evening Indie/Documentary Movie program will take place at a time still yet to be determined.

The following programs will take place at the La Selva Beach Recreation District, 314 Estrella Ave.:

The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet in the Boardroom every 3rd Wednesday of the month 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The Adult Book Discussion Group will meet in the Boardroom every 2nd Thursday of the month 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Passionate Readers Book Discussion Group will meet in the Boardroom every 4th Thursday of the month 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Afterschool STEAM program will take place in the Clubhouse Thursdays 3 – 4 p.m.

The collection of books and media at La Selva Beach is currently being evaluated and the best items are being reassigned to other branches. The Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries will hold a big book sale in the branch after it has closed on Sunday September 15, before construction begins. Everything, including furniture and fixtures, will be for sale.

All staff at the La Selva Beach Branch will be reassigned to nearby branches. You may see familiar faces when you visit a new branch!

For more information: santacruzpl.org