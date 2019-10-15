We are a locally owned restaurant and pub specializing in exceptional craft and import beers and great comfort food. We have 25 taps and also a number of bottled beers and wines.

Our menu includes burgers with fresh baked sour dough buns, sandwiches, sliders, soup and salads, and entrees such as fish and chips, calamari, prawns and mac and cheese plus great specials.

All our great cooks have stayed form the days of Surfrider cafe and the food is very much the same. Our goal is to install a small microbrewery so we can serve the same beers we have been home-brewing for over 25 years.

We are open 12-10PM weekdays, open until 10:30PM Friday and Saturday. We have food and beer at Happy Hour from 3-5PM and 9-10:30PM. Hope to see you there soon! For more info visit kindbrewery.info