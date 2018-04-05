The Downtown Association of Santa Cruz is excited to present the return of Kid’s Day, a daylong festival of activities, events and entertainment just for kids.

The sidewalks of Downtown Santa Cruz will be filled with exhibitors, activities, and entertainment. Come experience a great sample of community groups with programming for kids. Education, sports, arts, science, dance, theater, and other offerings will be present with hands on activities all day, plus in-store activities and specials throughout downtown Santa Cruz at your favorite kid-friendly businesses.

Kid’s Day runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, with great specials all week leading up to the event.

A Place for Families

The Downtown Association of Santa Cruz has expanded its efforts and increased its investment toward the goal of creating and supporting positive, inspiring and engaging experiences for families and children in the Downtown Santa Cruz district.

Coming off of the success of the Inaugural Mini Golf / Art Festival which entertained hundreds of families in Downtown Santa Cruz over a weekend in February, the Downtown Association of Santa Cruz is working towards continuing with a family focused Kid’s Day presenting opportunities and experiences for our young people.

Downtown Santa Cruz has a wealth of local independent businesses, many of which are multi generational family owned and operated. Many business owners in the district have families and are raising children in and around the Downtown Santa Cruz business environment, plus many of the business owners themselves grew up in Downtown Santa Cruz and helped out at their parent’s shops.

This cultural value of family and community instills a level of awareness of the importance that children play in a downtown environment, as well as the value that a downtown community has in the development of a child.

April 15 is an opportunity for Downtown Santa Cruz to celebrate kids, and invite kids and families to celebrate Downtown Santa Cruz.

•••

For more information visit DowntownSantaCruz.com/kids or email events@downtownsantacruz.com