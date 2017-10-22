Ken Norris Memorial Seymour Center Lecture

‘Coho Salmon – Saving a Species Living on the Edge’

Tuesday, October 24

An expert panel will provide a perspective on the future of coho salmon during the annual Ken Norris Memorial Lecture at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center on Tuesday, October 24, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this free event.

Central California coast coho salmon are a federally listed endangered species – Santa Cruz County is at the southern end of their range. Thanks to the hard work of local scientists and fisheries managers, there are still coho in Scott Creek today. As dramatic fluctuations occur from wetter winters to prolonged droughts, what will changing conditions in our local streams mean? Can a healthy fishery exist into the future? Come learn about this local salmon species struggling for survival on the edge of its range.

The 2017 Ken Norris Memorial Lecture will be moderated by Kate Roberts, President of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, and will host a panel of fisheries experts:

Joe Kiernan, NOAA Fisheries Research Ecologist

Kristen Kittleson, Santa Cruz County Fishery Resource Planner

Mark Galloway, Monterey Bay Salmon and Trout Project Hatchery Manager

The Kenneth Norris Memorial Lecture is named after acclaimed scientist, naturalist, teacher, and conservationist, Kenneth S. Norris. Norris was a professor of natural history at UC Santa Cruz for 18 years. His legacy includes helping to found UC Santa Cruz’s Long Marine Laboratory and the campus’s Institute of Marine Sciences. He is nationally known for his pioneering research with dolphins and his efforts to establish the University of California’s Natural Reserve System. He was a key author of the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. The lecture is sponsored by Naomi Kirschenbaum.

Overlooking the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the Seymour Center is a “living classroom” featuring exhibits, aquariums, touch pools, whale skeletons, full-scale elephant seal models, the Ocean Discovery Shop, and unsurpassed ocean vistas. The aquariums and exhibits feature the everyday tools of ocean exploration and focus on research conducted by scientists locally and around the world. Interactive stations provide hands-on learning experiences, and docents lead tours and bring marine science to life.

Ken Norris Memorial Lecture at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center: “Coho Salmon––Saving a Species Living on the Edge.” Tuesday, October 24, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, UC Santa Cruz Coastal Science Campus. 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz, CA 96060

ADMISSION and SEATING: The Ken Norris Memorial Lecture is free. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Seating may be limited and is first-come, first-served.

No late seating (no entry after 6:30 PM)

Doors open to the lecture hall at 6:00 PM

Seymour Center opens to the public, with lecture passes available at 5:30 PM

Information: (831) 459-3800 or seymourcenter.ucsc.edu