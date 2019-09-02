K&D Landscaping Featured in National Magazine

K & D Landscaping, Inc., a commercial and residential landscape design, installation, and maintenance company serving the areas of California and Monterey Bay, is proud to announce their company has been featured in an article published by Lawn & Landscape magazine.

“K&D Landscaping is thriving in the residential design/build segment, which can be a volatile part of the green industry. The story illustrates how they were able to achieve growth in that area and gives our readers a great example of the process to becoming a successful landscaping company,” said Brian Horn, editor, Lawn & Landscape magazine.

The article, titled “Grow What You Know,” highlights the strategy used by the Residential landscaping and Commercial landscaping professionals at K&D Landscaping and how their efforts and practices resulted in 30 percent growth over a 12-month period.

“Our company is thriving in the residential design/build segment, which is an often-volatile part of the green industry,” stated K & D Landscaping, Inc. owner, Justin White. “The story featured on the above-mentioned website focuses on how we have achieved growth in this segment and provides readers with an example of the process to use to become a successful and actively growing landscaping company.”

Besides the 30 percent growth in the residential design/build market, the article focuses on how this growth was achieved. According to the information provided, this growth was a product of hard work, a knowledge of the industry, hiring the right team, and investing two to three percent of the company’s revenue in marketing efforts.

“The success of our company was a process of trial and error,” continued White. “For example, in 2014, our focus was mainly on the success of our commercial design/build projects. It wasn’t until a quality interview and brainstorming among our staff that we realized the huge potential present in the residential sector. Our success is something other landscaping companies can use as a model for success and mimic our efforts to achieve the same level of growth.”

When it comes to growing a landscape company, K & D Landscaping believes the proof is in the numbers. Additional information about the recent article and the success of this company can be found by visiting the company’s website or by reaching out to the team via phone or email.

•••

K & D Landscaping has been serving the local area for over three decades. The company started with a truck and a lawn mower but has now developed in to a successful and growing landscaping company. With the goal of creating functional and beautiful outdoor living areas for both residential and commercial clients, this company is experiencing explosive growth that shows no signs of slowing down.

Contact: info@kndlandscaping.com • 831-728-4018 • www.kndlandscaping.com/lawn-landscape-article-featuring-k-d-landscaping/