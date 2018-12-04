K&D Landscape Wins Big

In November K&D Landscape attended the statewide California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) in San Diego. K&D emerged as the up-and-coming company making big waves in the industry, taking first place in every division they entered! They are excited to spread the news with our community.

On Friday, November 12th, the Executive Team from K&D Landscaping Inc. had the honor of competing in the annual California Landscape Contractors Association Convention held in beautiful San Diego.

CLCA presents these awards as a way to bestow public recognition on professionals who produce outstanding landscapes and superior workmanship. In order to be eligible to participate, K&D first had to enter and win the local chapter competition, which was held in Santa Cruz back in June.

This was their first year contending on a statewide level and they entered projects for three categories: Large Commercial Installation, Small Commercial Installation and Unlimited Commercial Maintenance. A panel of long-time industry experts who personally visited and evaluated each site judged these projects.

When the scores were tallied, K&D emerged as the up-and-coming company making big waves in the industry, taking first place in every division they entered!

Founded in 1986, K&D has risen above and beyond all expectations in the landscape industry on the Central Coast. What began as a small side venture with one man and his mower has grown into a thriving family business with a clear mission.

“We aim to raise the bar in the landscape industry,” says Shane White, COO. With passion and appreciation for the community in which they live, a strong team and solid company core values, K&D excels in doing just that!

Looking ahead to 2019, the company is optimistic and prepared to bring on challenges and new projects.

It is an exciting time in the Santa Cruz / Monterey County as the team continues to grow and expand their reach within the landscape territory.

•••

K&D is a company to keep your eye on as they work to make our community a better, more beautiful place to live!