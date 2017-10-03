Karen Allyn Retains Her “Best of Show” Apple Pie!

The Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s 41st Annual Apple Pie Baking Contest was held at the 2017 Santa Cruz County Fair. Karen Allyn, after over 26 years of entering the Annual Apple Pie Baking Contest, finally won “Best of Show” in 2016! This year Ms. Allyn retains her title with her 2017 “Best of Show” apple pie. Both years she won first in the Masters category, which allows the pie to compete in the “Best of Show” division. The judges for this year’s contest were Zach Friend, 2nd District Supervisor, County of Santa Cruz; Ella King, Owner, Ella’s at the Airport; Steve Bennett, Advertising Director, Santa Cruz Sentinel; Nikki Castro Yoshinaga, Assistant General Manager, Severino’s Bar & Grill.

BEST OF SHOW

Karen Allyn, Watsonville

Youth Division — 1st Aidan Tomasini, Aromas • 2nd Maile Sussman, Scotts Valley • 3rd Jordan Biddle, Felton.

Adult Division – 1st Brook Titus, Aptos • 2nd Debbie Biddle, Felton • 3rd Janice Weaver, Santa Cruz

Masters Division – 1st Karen Allyn, Watsonville • 2nd Monika Corey, Watsonville • 3rd Cheryl Pettigrew, Watsonville

The Pajaro Valley apple producers, growers and pie lovers sponsor the annual event in cooperation with the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau. Laura Rider, Farm Bureau Member, is Chair for this very popular opening day event.