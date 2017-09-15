Saturday, September 30 beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Join the Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary Club for a One Day Inclusive Bike Ride Fundraiser for LEO’s Haven in conjunction with the 20th Anniversary of Jon and Ken’s Most Excellent Adventure!

This will be a fun, family-friendly, inclusive cycling event with something for everyone. Rides start and finish at Lighthouse Bank, downtown Santa Cruz, CA with the course following the Riverwalk.

The INCLUSIVE bike ride will begin around 12:30 with the finish line party going from 2-4. This will be a celebration of our community with food, refreshments, sponsor tents, a raffle, and live auction.

Entry Fees: Children 10 and under are FREE – 11 on up are $25. If you don’t want to ride but want to attend the party you can purchase a $20 party band. Please register online ahead of time so Rotary knows how many to expect, however, there is same day registration available.

Please see www.sunriserotaryride.org for more details on the inclusive bike ride. Email sunriserotaryride@gmail.com or call 831-420-1617 for more details. Rotary is also looking for a few more volunteers for aid stations and registration help.

If you are interested in having an adaptive bicycle for your child to use on race day please call the number above. BORP has generously offered to bring adaptive bicycles but Sunrise Rotary needs to know ahead of time to match your child to a bike.

See you at Jon and Ken’s INCLUSIVE Bike Ride & Most Excellent Adventure to Benefit LEO’s Haven.