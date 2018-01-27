JOHN WAYNE: Really a Mellow Fellow!

Well, not the John Wayne but he is our John Wayne (A242795) and we are his fans! This little dude packs a huge amount of swagger into his tiny body. Weighing in at under six pounds, he is perfectly portable and eminently adorable. While Chihuahuas often get over-looked, we know he is a super star!

One of our Shelter volunteers reported back after a sleep-over:

“John is stressed at the Shelter but in a home he was really mellow. He was great in the car, loved going for walks, and had zero issues with the two big dogs at my house. John was friendly to all the people he met and was comfortable in a home situation. There was no barking while he was with us. When it was time to go to bed, he did a little happy dance at the foot of the bed and then burrowed into the covers.”

John Wayne is a six-year-old, neutered/male, white and brown, Chihuahua.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182