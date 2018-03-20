Joe Barsi, New CEO of California Giant Berry Farms

California Giant Berry Farms announced that Joe Barsi has been hired in a newly created position as Chief Operating Officer effective March 5. Barsi will report directly to the partners of California Giant as they consider growth opportunities both domestically and internationally in the berry category.

“Joe knows our company and shares our vision to continue expansion and innovation taking us into the future, so we are excited to have him take on this new role at the company. His strong educational background and experience in the produce industry, specifically berries, make him uniquely qualified to drive strategic priorities and focus,” says President/CEO, Bill Moncovich.

Joe Barsi previously worked with California Giant as Vice President of Business Development and lead the expansion of the blueberry program as the company mission was expanded to include growing and shipping of a full line of berries. Barsi developed an internal team and grower base in the U.S., Mexico, South America and Canada that continues to increase each year for the company.

As COO, Barsi will work directly with Moncovich and business partner Frank Saveria in running the day-to-day operations of the company. One of his primary objectives will be working with the senior leadership team to develop a long-term strategic plan for the company. This is an area of expertise for Barsi as he has spent the last several years doing just that for other global produce companies.

“This move to California Giant is coming back home to my roots in Watsonville,” said Barsi. “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to be part of the California Giant team and help build upon the solid position they have in the berry industry.”

Prior to joining California Giant, he was the President of T&G Global’s North American operations. Barsi has a B.S. in Agribusiness from Cal Poly and an MBA from Santa Clara University. He looks forward to relocating back to Watsonville with his wife Leanne.