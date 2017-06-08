Jewish Cultural Festival at Temple Beth El

Come for the food, stay for the music!

Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 11 am – 6 pm

Everyone is invited! Temple Beth El brings back the Santa Cruz Jewish Cultural Festival, Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Admission is free for this family-friendly event that includes seven hours of food, music and fun. Nosh and kibbitz, shop the shuk, and enjoy non-stop live musical entertainment from a fantastic line-up of musicians bringing World Jewish Beats to move your spirits and feet. Parking will be available on the Temple Beth El campus with overflow parking at the Cabrillo College parking lot across the street.

Enjoy “Lower East Side Deli” foods direct to the Temple Beth El kitchen. Freshly made, authentic falafel, pita bread, hummus and tahini. Warm up with Bubbe’s Matza Ball Soup— (a vegan option will be available) and Sephardic sweets and coffee. And, the “BAR” mitzvah will serve up wine and beer.

Our Family Village will have a safe and supervised play area for kids. Activities will include singing, storytelling, face-painting, all-day play dough table, a water slide and bounce house.

On the outdoor stage The Rock Shabbat Band leads us off – next Eliyahu Sills and The Qadim Ensemble – then Grammy winner, Aliza Hava with Dror Sinai –and finally, The Klezmakers echoing the Old World of Eastern European Yiddish life making today’s audiences get up and dance.

For more information visit www.tbeaptos.org

This event is sponsored in part by: The Wedeen Hammer Group at Morgan Stanley • Schoolhouse Chai • Karon Properties • Gail Michaelis-Ow and George Ow Jr. • Leland and Marian Zeidler • Bob Katz and Leola Lapides.